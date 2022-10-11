Marston’s: customer demand ‘encouraging’ despite living pressures

Pub operator Marstons has said it is still seeing Brits head to their locals in recent weeks despite pressure on budgets.

Like-for-like sales were buoyant over the 10 weeks from 24 July to 1 October ,increasing three per cent on the 2019 financial year.

Total like-for-like sales had sunk one per cent compared to the 2019 financial year, due to the impact on consumer sentiment and trading in the Omicron Covid-19 wave last winter.

“Whilst we are not complacent and can’t predict what the future will hold, what is clear is that people want – and are continuing – to visit our predominantly community pubs,” Andrew Andrea, chief executive officer, said.