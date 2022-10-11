Breaking News
Bank of England steps up bond market support again

Marston’s: customer demand ‘encouraging’ despite living pressures

By:

Pub operator Marstons has said it is still seeing Brits head to their locals in recent weeks despite pressure on budgets.

Like-for-like sales were buoyant over the 10 weeks from 24 July to 1 October ,increasing three per cent on the 2019 financial year.

Total like-for-like sales had sunk one per cent compared to the 2019 financial year, due to the impact on consumer sentiment and trading in the Omicron Covid-19 wave last winter.

“Whilst we are not complacent and can’t predict what the future will hold, what is clear is that people want – and are continuing – to visit our predominantly community pubs,” Andrew Andrea, chief executive officer, said.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.