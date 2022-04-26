35 top business leaders write to PM backing new permanent ‘Thank Holiday’ for Queen’s jubilee: ‘The benefits would outweigh the costs’

Cheers to a new bank holiday?

Nearly 35 top business leaders have written to the Prime Minister in a show of support for a new annual ‘Thank holiday’ honouring Her Majesty the Queen’s 70 years of public service.

Dragon’s Den star Deborah Meaden was joined by the head of the Confederation of British Industry and Hospitality UK in backing the initiative, put forward by Chancellor of the Exchequer RIshi Sunak, from next year.

This year there is a Bank Holiday on June 3 to mark the jubilee , with the proposals to make it a permanent fixture now being considered by the treasury, and requiring approval by MPs.

In an open letter, the business leaders welcomed the move to have an annual celebration in honour of the Queen’s public service, as the monarch marks her platinum jubilee celebration.

While raising concerns about the impact of another holiday on businesses, they said it would also be a good opportunity to recognise the “service and kindness of millions” during the pandemic.

The letter, which includes leaders from the Campaign for Real Ale, Siemens and Tourism Alliance are “firmly behind” the campaign.

“We are convinced that the benefits of a new holiday would outweigh the costs” they said, and “as a business community, we stand ready to work with you to achieve this.”

According to the Telegraph, Rishi Sunak has asked the treasury to look into whether the idea would be economically viable.

Meaden, who has been an investor on Dragon’s Den since it was first launched, told the Telegraph that while Bank Holidays produce “fond memories” for many families, they can also be a “major boon for many businesses – especially those sectors that have struggled during the pandemic.”

She however backed the campaign, saying it would be a “fitting tribute” to the Queen, and may give a “social and economic stimulus” to the country.