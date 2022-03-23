MoJ puts out ‘urgent call’ for evidence from victims of legal threats and libel lawfare

The UK’s Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has put out an “urgent call” for evidence of large firms and wealthy individuals using lawsuits to silence criticism.

The call comes after the government vowed to crack down on those using legal threats to silence the press and “stifle legitimate criticism”.

In a statement, justice secretary Dominic Raab said the invasion of Ukraine has “heightened concerns” about the threat libel lawsuits pose to free speech, as he called on those who have been subjected to lawfare to put forward evidence.

Raab explained that Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs) “can be characterised as an abuse of the legal process, where the primary objective is to harass, intimidate and financially and psychologically exhaust one’s opponent via improper means.”

Last week, the government said it will introduce new measures to counter SLAPPs, with a view to strengthening Public Interest laws, and introducing other protections for journalists.

The pledges came after the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) told solicitors they have a duty act in the public interest, as it warned lawyers against using “abusive litigation tactics.”

Last week, a Foreign Affairs Select Committee also heard that Russian oligarchs, including Roman Abramovich, sought to use a “barrage” of legal threats to silence Reuters journalist Catherine Belton.

The Select Committee also heard that Financial Times journalist Tom Burgis received legal threats from an array of City law firms after he wrote his 2020 book Kleptopia.