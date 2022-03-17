UK government vows to crack down on use of ‘lawfare’ to silence ‘valid criticism’

The UK government is preparing to crack down on those using legal threats to intimidate journalists and silence the British press.

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab will today set out plans to stop wealthy individuals and large businesses from “using the threat of endless legal action” to “stifle legitimate criticism”, the government said in a statement.

The plans may see the government strengthen “public interest” laws, under the Defamation Act 2013, to protect journalists and campaigners from being sued if they publish information for the public good.

Ministers are also considering capping the legal costs claimants are able to recover, with a view to stopping “super-rich” oligarchs from “weaponising” the high cost of litigation to stifle free speech.

Amendments to the law could also see claimants forced to prove “actual malice” in order to deter “spurious claims.”

Other measures could see Courts given the power to throw out libel lawsuits early and block people from putting forward repeat claims.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “The ability of a free press to hold the powerful to account is fundamental to our democracy and as a former journalist I am determined we must never allow criticism to be silenced.”

“For the oligarchs and super-rich who can afford these sky-high costs the threat of legal action has become a new kind of lawfare. We must put a stop to its chilling effect.”

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said: “The Government will not tolerate Russian oligarchs and other corrupt elites abusing British courts to muzzle those who shine a light on their wrongdoing. We’re taking action to put an end to this bullying and protect our free press.”

The plans come after the High Court dismissed a lawsuit put forward by Kazakhstani mining company, against Financial Times journalist Tom Burgis, over claims made in his book Kleptopia.

This month, the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) also told solicitors they have a duty to act in the public interest as it warned them against using “abusive litigation tactics to silence valid criticism.”