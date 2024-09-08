Moeen Ali retires from international cricket

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has retied from international cricket a decade on from making his debut.

The 37-year-old won the World Cup with England at Lord’s in 2019 – where the home nation beat New Zealand in a Super Over – and was key to the T20 World Cup triumph in 2022.

He last played for England in their T20 World Cup defeat to India in June.

“I could hold on and try to play for England again, but I know in reality I won’t,” Moeen said.

“Even retiring, I don’t feel it’s because I’m not good enough – I still feel I can play.

“But I get how things are, and the team needs to evolve into another cycle. It’s about being real to myself.”

He had already retired from Test cricket in 2021.

The off-spinner played 68 Tests for England, 138 ODIs and 92 T20s but was not picked for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia, that begins this week.

Moeen took 204 Test wickets and a further 162 white-ball scalps.

His 204 wickets in the longer format of the game made him the third most prolific English spinner in Test cricket, behind Derek Underwood (297) and Graeme Swann (255).

