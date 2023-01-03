Mishcon de Reya bolsters legal tech offering with Taylor Vinters merger

Commuters cross London Bridge, (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

London law firm Mishcon de Reya has completed its merger with Taylor Vinters, after first striking a deal with the tech and innovation specialist in September 2021.

The ‘Silver Circle’ law firm’s merger with Taylor Vinters will see more than 200 of the law firm’s staff join Mishcon de Reya’s 1,200 strong team – including 145 lawyers and 60 operational staff.

The merger sits in line with Mishcon’s plans to cash in on the UK’s “innovation economy” by capturing a larger share of the market providing services to the global tech, media, and life sciences sectors.

In a statement, Mishcon’s executive chairman Kevin Gold said: “This exciting move sees us become one of the largest law firms serving the ecosystem of the innovation economy.”

“In the next three years, we aim to cement this position and be recognised as the leading law firm for innovators across technology, media and life sciences.”

The completion of the merger follows Mishcon’s announcement of its own long-term plans to overhaul its business in a bid to adapt to the digital world.

The London firm’s digital overhaul is set to see it expand its services offerings, such as cyber security advice, and become an innovator in legal tech, by investing in startups and funding research into Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The deal comes as Taylor Vinters has also undergone a period of fast paced growth that has seen the firm increase its revenues by 40 per cent over the past three years.

Taylor Vinters’ chief executive Matt Meyer said: “This merger enables us to accelerate our strategy and help more innovators and entrepreneurs shape a better world.”

“It means we are able to invest and develop our core capabilities, retain and attract talent and innovate in our service delivery for clients. It’s a very exciting day.”

In joining forces with Taylor Vinters, Mishcon is set to strengthen its geographical reach.

Taylor Vinters currently has three UK offices – in London, Oxford, and Cambridge – and two other offices in Asia, in the global business hubs of Hong Kong and Singapore.

For its part, Mishcon has just three offices worldwide, in London, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

The completion of the merger follows Mishcon’s decision to permanently shelve its plans to float on public markets in June 2022.

First set up in 1937, Mishcon came to prominence through its work on a series of high-profile cases, including Princess Diana’s divorce.