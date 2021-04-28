New: Mishcon de Reya plot IPO by end of the year

Law firm Mishcon de Reya is set to float on the London Stock Exchange later this year after the firm’s partners voted to explore an IPO today.

The IPO would see every member of staff become a shareholder in the listed business, the London-HQed outfit confirmed.

Read more: Sign up to three daily City A.M. Newsletters

The IPO, the firm said, would enable to firm to accelerate its expansion as it aims to establish market-leading position in areas such as complex litigation.

Mishcon have brought on board JP Morgan to advise on the IPO which the firm said “might take place as early as the fourth quarter of 2021.”

It expects to report revenues of around £188m for the year to April 9.

The firm remains under investigation by the Solicitors Regulation Authority over a series of allegations in 2017 and 2018.

Mishcon said today it “continues to engage” with the SRA on “historic matters which it reported to (the regulator).

In recent years, Mishcon have branched out into venture capital, offering funding to legal tech start-ups.

Kevin Gold, the firm’s Executive Chair, said an IPO would “enable us to invest in talent, our core areas, our allied services as well as technology and Asia.”



