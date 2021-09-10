Mishcon de Reya partners back IPO plans as firm edges closer to listing

Mishcon de Reya partners approved the law firm’s plans to go public on the London Stock Exchange, according to reports.

Mishcon de Reya officials confirmed that at least three quarters of the partnership voted in favour of the planned initial public offering (IPO) of the firm, according to The Times.

The law firm will be only the sixth traditional law partnership to make the transition to becoming a publicly listed legal services company.

All Mishcon staff, including trainees and junior lawyers, will become shareholders when the company is listed, though the timeframe is still unclear.

Earlier in the year Mishcon, who brought on board JP Morgan to advise on the IPO, said the listing “might take place as early as the fourth quarter of 2021.”

The firm, founded in 1937 in Brixton, is one of the most prominent law firms in the capital.

In recent years, Mishcon have branched out into venture capital, offering funding to legal tech start-ups.

Mishcon de Reya were contacted but declined to comment on the news though the firm’s executive chair, Kevin Gold, has previously said that an IPO would “enable us to invest in talent, our core areas, our allied services as well as technology and Asia.”