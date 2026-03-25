MiQ Acquires Adsmovil, Creating Largest Independent Programmatic Offering In Latin America

Global programmatic media partner MiQ today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire the Latin America business of digital advertising provider, Adsmovil. The combined company will form the region’s largest independent programmatic solution for brands and agencies.

MiQ offers programmatic media solutions across all major advertising channels. The company’s AI-powered operating system, Sigma, offers clients the ability to connect the entire ad ecosystem together through 700 trillion global signals to reach audiences wherever they are watching television, browsing the web or buying in-store. As the company accelerates its investment in high-growth markets, this acquisition significantly strengthens its presence in LatAm across 12 markets including Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Peru, Puerto Rico, and Uruguay.

Adsmovil specializes in data-agnostic audience segmentation and omnichannel activation. The company boasts one of the most robust mobile, commerce and digital out-of-home solutions, backed by a strong first-party data footprint and deep regional expertise. In May 2026, MiQ will formally launch Sigma in LatAm, further bolstering its technology with integrated data from Adsmovil Personas and the company’s multi-channel retail media platform, Linki.

By combining Adsmovil’s regional scale and offerings with MiQ’s global footprint and award-winning technology, the acquisition brings together over 150 employees across the region. The combined company will provide advertisers with a single engine to execute sophisticated, full-funnel programmatic strategies, featuring more than 400 million unique IDs on what people are watching, browsing and buying.

Global holding company clients will be able to reach and impact LatAm audiences more effectively, accessing a broader set of inventory and formats while benefiting from unified planning, activation and optimization through MiQ. Existing MiQ clients in the region will see enhanced solutions spanning mobile, retail media, CTV, video, YouTube and DOOH, all delivered via managed service teams on the ground in key markets.

“Acquiring Adsmovil is a major step in our strategy to build the most complete, data-driven programmatic offering for clients in LatAm and around the world,” said Gurman Hundal, Co-Founder and Global CEO, MiQ. “As a company, our ambition has always been to connect advertisers to audiences wherever they are and however they engage with media. This acquisition allows us to include this region’s most talented minds and compelling services with our ambitious roadmap. Their focus on innovation, measurable outcomes and client partnership closely mirrors ours at MiQ.”

“When we built Adsmovil, our goal was simple: create and deliver best-in-class solutions for clients across Latin America,” said Alberto “Banano” Pardo, Adsmovil Founder and CEO. “With this acquisition, MiQ’s clients gain that edge through expanded access to mobile, retail media, and DOOH, while Adsmovil’s clients benefit through connection to MiQ’s award-winning technology and global scope. It’s a win-win for all of our clients.”

Following the close of the transaction, Adsmovil’s LatAm business will be integrated into MiQ and will be led by Eric Tourtel, CEO of Latin America. Banano will stay on as Chairman of MiQ LatAm and operate as a hands-on advisor to the combined entity. He will also operate Adsmovil’s U.S. business as a separate, standalone company. The U.S. business is not included in this transaction.

“We are energized to join these teams together. With more than 150 people across Latin America, we are now the largest independent programmatic offering in the region, giving us the strength to help our clients excel and meet their business goals in 2026 and beyond,” said Eric Tourtel, LatAm CEO, MiQ.

About MiQ

MiQ is a global advertising technology company that works with advertisers and agencies to enhance their campaign performance through data- and technology-driven programmatic solutions. Founded in 2010 in London, UK, MiQ today operates out of more than 33 offices worldwide. The company combines data science, artificial intelligence, and proprietary technology to help its clients make more informed decisions, optimize their digital campaigns, and maximize their return on investment (ROI). As part of this offering, MiQ developed Sigma—its industry-recognized and award-winning AI-powered ad technology—which integrates multiple data sources and signals to provide a more comprehensive view of audience behavior. With this approach, MiQ enables brands and agencies to execute strategies that are more efficient, measurable, and results-oriented.

About Adsmovil

Adsmovil is a LatAm-focused digital advertising and data company that specializes in mobile-first, data-agnostic audience segmentation and omnichannel execution. With operations centered in Mexico, Brazil, Colombia and Argentina and a broader presence across additional LatAm markets, Adsmovil combines one of the region’s largest and most diverse retail media networks with TV, video, YouTube and out-of-home audience solutions. Backed by a strong data footprint and deep relationships with leading holding companies, Adsmovil helps brands and agencies reach, understand and influence Latin American consumers across channels and throughout the customer journey.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260325615344/en/

Contact

Media Contact

Erica Ashner

Erica.Ashner@miqdigital.com

Abstract

Global programmatic media partner MiQ today announced plans to acquire the Latin America business of digital advertising provider, Adsmovil.

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“Acquiring Adsmovil is a major step in our strategy to build the most complete, data‑driven programmatic offering for clients in LatAm and around the world,” said Gurman Hundal, Co‑Founder and Global CEO, MiQ.

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