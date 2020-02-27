Mipim doubles down on event despite exodus of big names on coronavirus fears

Property jamboree Mipim today said it would still go ahead in Cannes next month, despite big names such as Lloyds Banking Group, Knight Frank and PGIM dropping out because of the spread of coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the real estate event said: “Mipim will open for business on 10 March.

“We understand and respect the concerns of clients who have decided to cancel their attendance.

“In the rapidly-evolving environment we are monitoring developments continually.

“The health and safety of our clients and staff is our priority.”

Lloyds Banking Group said: “In the light of concerns around the increasing number of coronavirus cases now occurring in Europe, we now feel it poses too great a risk to our own colleagues’ health to attend.”

Lloyds was expected to send around 25 staff from its commercial banking division who will now not attend. It has also cancelled a planned networking event for clients.

Estate agent Knight Frank said: “The evolving nature of covid-19 in Europe has forced us to reconsider our presence at large multi-national events. To that end we will no longer be attending Mipim.”

Real estate manager PGIM, which has $175.9bn (£137bn) in combined gross assets under management and administration, also said today it will not attend.

“Due to the ongoing spread of the Coronavirus, PGIM Real Estate has taken the difficult decision that it will not attend Mipim this year. The health and wellbeing of our employees is, and always will be, our utmost priority,” it said in a statement.

Mipim is held in Cannes in the South of France, bringing together up to 27,000 people from Europe, the Americas and Asia.

The Estates Gazette reported that others to cancel their attendance at the event include Greycoat, Landsec and Cushman & Wakefield.