Coronavirus: Mipim organisers insist event will go ahead

Organisers of the international property conference Mipim have insisted the event will go ahead in Cannes next month despite a spike in coronavirus cases in Europe.



In a statement yesterday event organisers said that Mipim 2020 “will be open for business” from 10 March, saying “all clients who are not affected by national or local travel restrictions” are welcome to attend.



Organisers said increased standards of hygiene and cleanliness will be upheld at the Palais des Festivals venue, including hand disinfectant in all public zones.



A reinforced medical team will also be on hand at the conference, and the event organisers will collaborate with local partners to “ensure vigilance”.



“We are continually monitoring developments and following the latest guidance from local, national and international authorities and the World Health Organization as it relates to travel to MIPIM and clients’ on-site experience,” organisers said.



However, some people took to social media to express doubts over whether the event should go ahead, as the number of coronavirus cases in Europe rose.



Following the postponement of #SaloneDelMobile until June should #MIPIM2020 @MIPIMWorld go ahead? What duty of care do employers have if sending their employees to MIPIM this year? 23,000 people from 26 countries are expected to attend.#coronavirus — Rise Architects (@Risearchitects) February 26, 2020

Architecture firm Rise Architects said: “What duty of care do employers have if sending their employees to Mipim this year?”.

Tom Houghton, business editor at the Liverpool Echo, wrote: “Slightly concerning as I’m heading to Mipim myself – and Cannes is relatively close to areas of Italy currently affected by coronavirus closures and shutdowns”.

Is MIPIM really going to happen this year with the increase in reported cases of Coronavirus 🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️ — Andrew Duffy (@andyduffyPM) February 26, 2020

I cancelled my trip to MIPIM yesterday. The fact that 10s of thousands of people from round the world are descending on one town&there is an outbreak 3 hours drive away is a huge cause for concern.The chances are small but not a risk I want to take with a 6 month old at home. — Adam Stiles (@stilesy88) February 26, 2020

There have been 322 confirmed cases in Italy, while France has reported 12, and Spain has seen six cases. Greece also confirmed its first case of the virus today.

