Ministers postpone rail fare increase following HS2 cuts backlash

Ministers decided to hold off on a plan to raise rail fares by 3.8 per cent by March 2022.

A UK Government announcement regarding a 3.8 per cent increase in rail fares from March was postponed last week following the backlash caused by the slashing of rail investments in the north.

Rail fares in England and Wales will see the biggest increase in nine years, the Guardian reported exclusively after seeing leaked documents.

A spokesperson for the Department for Transport (DfT) said that while they cannot “comment on speculation”, “it is important to ensure we strike a fair balance between the contribution of passengers and the unprecedented taxpayer support of over £14bn.

“An announcement on fares will be made in due course.”

The government raised fares by one per cent above the retail prices index in March. Citing the need for passengers to pay more to offset pandemic-related rail expenses, the government’s March increase led to a 2.6 per cent hike in regulated fares such as seasonal tickets and off-peak returns.

Inherently tied to July’s inflation rates, the increase in fares was supposed to be announced last Friday but, after witnessing the backlash caused by the cuts to HS2 as part of the Integrated Rail Plan, government advisors suggested holding off for the moment.

Published on 18 November, the Integrated Rail Plan was harshly criticised by both railway stakeholders and passengers as it outlined the government’s decision to cut the eastern leg of HS2, which was originally set to connect Birmingham and Leeds, City A.M. reported.

Speaking at Commons, Transport secretary Grant Shapps argued that the changes made to the £100bn plan would “bring benefits at least a decade more or earlier,” achieving “the same, similar or faster journey times to London on the core network than the original proposals”.

Under the new plans, three new-high speed lines are to be built – including a 42-mile line from Birmingham to the East Midlands, a 23-mile route between Leeds and Sheffield and another 33 miles of tracks between Crewe and Manchester.