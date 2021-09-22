Minister: Joe Biden doesn't understand 'complicated' Northern Ireland Protocol

Joe Biden does not “fully appreciate” the complex nature of the Northern Ireland Protocol and is “wrong” about the state of negotiations, according to environment secretary George Eustice.

Eustice said today that Biden was probably “just reading the headlines, reading what the EU is saying, reading what Ireland might be saying, which is that they would like the Northern Ireland Protocol to work in the way the EU envisage”.

Biden last night stressed that he feels “very strongly” about the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, with further negotiations on a UK-US trade deal potentially hinging on whether the issue is sorted.

However, Eustice told Sky News today that the protocol was “very complicated” and that “I’m not sure [the President] does fully appreciate all of that”.

“We think he is wrong because the truth is that unless we have a sustainable solution that enables trade to continue between GB and Northern Ireland then we are going to have issues, and that itself would become a challenge to the Belfast Agreement,” he said.

“We will obviously explain to the United States effectively it is tantamount to saying that potatoes grown in one part of the United States can’t be sold in another part of the United States.

“When you explain some of those provisions in detail, it is understood by the US government that that clearly does not make any sense and therefore should be revisited.”

More to follow