Middlesex CCC call police on former chief over expenses feud

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 03: The wicket remains covered as rain delays the start of the Vitality County Championship match between Middlesex and Leicestershire at Lord’s Cricket Ground on May 03, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Middlesex County Cricket Club have called in police to investigate a feud between the club and former chief Richard Goatley.

Goatley is no longer at the club but was appointed chief executive in 2015.

Middlesex have been chasing Goatley for what they describe as inappropriately claimed expenses. The Cricketer reports the value of the sum is in the tens of thousands.

Goatley insists he is innocent but Middlesex have called in the police and provided evidence to investigators.

It is also understood that Goatley’s severance pay was minuscule in comparison to that of someone on a chief executive’s salary and that he has been told he will not be on his expected pension scheme at the club.

It is one of a number of financial issues at the club, who turned a profit in their most recent accounts for the first time since they won the County Championship in 2016.

There is an ongoing investigation into a £350,000 hole in the club’s pension scheme – a hole that was once £500,000 and the club were fined and slapped with a suspended points penalty for :historic financial mismanagement” by the ECB last September.

Goatley declined to comment to The Cricketer.

Middlesex County Cricket Club say as it’s a police matter they won’t be commenting.