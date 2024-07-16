MicroStrategy announces 10-for-1 stock split following Bitcoin rally

MicroStrategy, the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, announced a 10 for 1 stock split on Thursday.

MicroStrategy, the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, announced a 10 for 1 stock split on Thursday. The company revealed this decision after its share price reached an all time high, driven by a significant Bitcoin rally. The stock split aims to make shares more accessible to investors and employees. Following the announcement, MicroStrategy’s shares rose by 6%, showing market enthusiasm.

MicroStrategy positions itself as the world’s first Bitcoin development company. The company has integrated Bitcoin into its capital allocation strategy, aiming to protect the value of its reserve assets. By buying Bitcoin, MicroStrategy seeks to preserve its capital against inflation and market volatility, a move that has significant implications for the company’s financial stability and investor confidence.

Since 2020, MicroStrategy has embarked on an aggressive Bitcoin buying strategy. The company now holds 226,331 BTC, worth approximately $13.4 billion. This significant holding aligns with CEO Michael J. Saylor’s vision to maximize long-term shareholder value through strategic Bitcoin investments. Despite the inherent volatility of Bitcoin, MicroStrategy’s stock has seen impressive gains, outpacing Bitcoin itself over the past year. The stock price rose from $380 in July 2023 to around $1400 at the time of writing this article.

The process of the stock split will involve each shareholder getting nine extra shares for each share they own as of August 1, with trading on a split adjusted basis starting on August 8. This split will increase the number of shares and reduce the share price proportionally, making them more affordable while keeping the company’s market capitalisation as it is. Subsequently, this move improves liquidity and market perception, potentially bringing more investors. The psychological impact of a lower share price can also draw in more investors, even though the company’s underlying value remains the same.

MicroStrategy’s decision to split its stock comes as its share price peaks in light of the Bitcoin rally. MicroStrategy continues to position itself as an easy way for traditional investors to gain direct Bitcoin exposure. While the strategy has paid off with Bitcoin’s recent rally, the potential impact on the company’s finances could be significant in the event of a major Bitcoin price crash.