Microsoft calls on users to pick new default font for Office

Microsoft is changing its Office font for the first time in 15 years and is calling on users to pick the new default.

There are more than 700 options in Word but Microsoft has reportedly commissioned five new customs for Office as it moves away from Calibri.

Users will be given the options to choose between Tenorite, Bierstadt, Skeena, Seaford and Grandview fonts, which it said “span the various sans-serif styles”.

We need to talk. What should our next default font be?

Microsoft is releasing the fonts in Microsoft 365 for users to try out before a new default is chosen. Polls and feedback will be considered as part of how the company picks the winner.

In a statement, it said the new font will appear in Microsoft Office apps next year. All fonts will still be available in its font menu.

Calibri has been Microsoft’s default font for all things Microsoft since 2007, when it replaced Times New Roman.

On Tuesday Microsoft beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly revenue, rising 19 per cent to $41.7bn in the three months to March just ahead of analysts’ estimates of $41.03bn.

The shift to remote working has seen demand for Microsoft’s cloud services soar and today said revenue in its “Intelligent Cloud” division rose 23 per cent to $15.1bn, with 50 per cent growth in Azure.

However, investors seemed underwhelmed and the tech heavyweight is trading 2.6 per cent lower this evening.