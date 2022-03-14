Microsoft among best firms to work for despite CEO making 410 times average salary

HP and Microsoft are some of the best Fortune 500 firms to work for, with high average earnings despite eye-watering sums going to those at the top.

Chief executives for some of the world’s leading companies earn up to 840 times the average employee according to a new report released this week.

Ranked number one was HP, with a median salary of $93,000 (£71,000), while the chief executive earned a cool $12.5m (£9.58m), which is 134 times the average salary, according to research by careers board Lensa.

The biggest gap between workers and heads of Fortune 500 companies, which constitute two-thirds of the US economy, were General Electric, with a ratio of 841 times the average, Walt Disney, with 642, Bank of America with 426 and major international brands, Microsoft and Nike, which were over 410.

It also highlighted major companies with good and poor employee reviews, with six Fortune 500 firms still not offering remote working for employees.

These are Exxon Mobil, which also topped the lost for ‘worst employee review’, Phillips 66, Exelon, Bank of America, Valero Energy, and Nike. Microsoft and Cisco topped satisfaction rates for workers, with four-and-a-half out of five.

“Working at a Fortune 500 company can be quite different for the everyday employee”, said Bradford Goodwin, Chief Content Strategist at Lensa. “We wanted to do a study to showcase what it’s like to work for the biggest brands in the world, such as Microsoft, American Express, and Walt Disney.”

Following the pandemic, he said “remote work has become more popular. Even as we transition to a post-pandemic world, employees are looking for companies that let them work flexibly. Interestingly, our research found that while most companies do allow remote work, a few big ones do not – including Nike and Bank of America.”