Microland Announces Appointment of Sam Mathew as Chief Executive Officer

Microland, a leading AI-first, platform-led technology infrastructure services company, today announced the appointment of Sam Mathew as Chief Executive Officer.

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Sam Mathew has been serving as President of Microland, where he has led key global markets and strategic initiatives over the past 18 months. During this period, he has played a pivotal role in strengthening customer relationships, scaling the company’s platform-led services, and sharpening Microland’s focus on AI, automation, and autonomous operations.

Announcing the appointment, Pradeep Kar said, “This transition is part of Microland’s long-term vision to build an enduring institution that continues to grow, reinvent, and stay relevant in a rapidly changing technology landscape. Sam has demonstrated strong leadership, a deep commitment to our customers, and alignment with Microland’s values and culture. I am confident that under his leadership, Microland will continue to strengthen its position as a trusted partner to global enterprises navigating the AI-driven future.”

As Chief Executive Officer, Sam Mathew will lead Microland’s global business and strategic growth initiatives, with a focus on expanding the company’s AI-first, platform-led services, strengthening strategic client partnerships, and accelerating innovation-led growth.

Commenting on his appointment, Sam Mathew said, “I am honoured to take on this responsibility and grateful to Pradeep for his vision, leadership, and trust. Microland has built a strong reputation for delivering reliable, high-quality technology infrastructure services and for being a trusted partner to its customers. As we move into the next phase of growth, we will continue to focus on innovation, customer success, and building a resilient, future-ready organisation.”

Under Pradeep Kar’s leadership, Microland has grown over the past 36.5 years into a global technology infrastructure services company serving enterprises across industries, with a strong reputation for reliability, customer-centricity, and long-standing client and employee relationships.

This transition marks not an ending, but a continuation, ensuring Microland’s legacy of innovation, trust, and customer-centricity endures and strengthens in the years ahead. Pradeep will continue to stay deeply involved with the company, guiding strategy, culture, and relationships with our clients and partners worldwide.

About Microland

Microland is a leading AI-first, platform-led technology infrastructure services company. We have enabled enterprises to build intelligent, resilient, and future-ready operations and are a trusted partner to global enterprises. We bring over 36 years of expertise in digital networks, cloud, data centers, workplaces, and cybersecurity, and combine it with our commitment to customer centricity, delivery excellence, and continuous innovation. Our operations, currently in more than 100 countries, are supported by a strong global delivery model and our AIOps platform, Intelligeni, powered by Agentic AI, which is shaping the future of autonomous technology operations across enterprises.

For more information, visit: www.microland.com

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Contact

Media contact: srikanth.ayyappan@microland.com

Abstract

Microland today announced the appointment of Sam Mathew as Chief Executive Officer.

Sam Mathew – Chief Executive Officer, Microland Company Logo