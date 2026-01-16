Michelin-starred chef Phil Howard opens new pasta venue in Broadgate

NOTTO in Broadgate. Credit: The Wonder Group

Michelin-starred chef Phil Howard has opened a new fast-casual branch of his pasta brand NOTTO in Broadgate, marking the first step in the brand’s expansion beyond its original Pasta Bars.

The Broadgate site opened in late December 2025, targeting London’s office workers with a high-quality, quick-service experience.

Howard is one of the UK’s most respected chefs, best known for co-owning and leading The Square in Mayfair for over two decades, where he retained two Michelin stars.

He currently runs Elystan Street in Chelsea, and has long championed ingredient-led cooking rooted in classical technique.

The restaurant serves six fresh pasta dishes and four seasonal salads, all prepared on-site by the NOTTO team.

A dedicated burrata bar features on the menu, with produce sourced from Buchanans Cheesemonger and offered with rotating seasonal toppings.

The site was designed around an intuitive tray-slide service format, replacing digital screens with a more human ordering journey.

Michelin-starred inspired pasta

Menu highlights include rigatoni cacio e pepe, gnocchetti with smashed sausage, and strozzapreti with black truffle, priced up to £25.

Baked daily in-house, NOTTO’s focaccia and ganache dessert pots remain part of the offer.

Every element, from sauces to snacks, is made fresh daily in-house, continuing the brand’s ingredient-led ethos.

The new Broadgate site is located at 1 Broadgate, EC2, and joins existing Pasta Bars in Piccadilly and Covent Garden.

Founded in 2021 by Howard and business partner Julian Dyer, NOTTO started life as a delivery kitchen before establishing its first dine-in sites in central London.

Known for simple, high-quality pasta in casual settings, the Broadgate opening is the group’s first venture into fast-casual dining.

“A fantastic bowl of pasta has always been at the heart of NOTTO, and NOTTO Broadgate allows us to bring that same ingredient-led passion into a fast-paced environment,” said Howard.

“Add a burrata bar and a handful of wholesome salads and we believe we have an offering which is super fresh, super quick but still cooked with real care and attention.”

“NOTTO has always been about making exceptional pasta more accessible, and Broadgate lets us take that one step further,” added Dyer.

“This new concept is designed for busy professionals who value both speed and quality, and it gives us the chance to show that fast-casual dining can still carry the same standards and integrity as our Pasta Bars.”