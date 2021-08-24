Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy now holds a staggering 109,000 Bitcoin

MicroStrategy – the world’s first PLC to hold Bitcoin – has added to its crypto-heavy balance sheet with the purchase of a further 3,907 Bitcoin.

Under the stewardship of CEO Michael Saylor, the company now has a remarkable $5.36 billion in BTC.

A report of the purchase was listed on MicroStrategy’s website earlier today which explained the firm had bought the cryptocurrency at an average price of $45,294 per Bitcoin between July 1 and yesterday.

“As of August 23, 2021, the company holds approximately 108,992 Bitcoins that were acquired at an aggregate purchase price of $2.918 billion and an average purchase price of approximately $26,769 per Bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses,” the report said.

Saylor, an enthusiastic Bitcoin evangelist on Twitter, took to the social media platform to express his delight at the announcement.

“Bitcoin is a swarm of cyber hornets serving the goddess of wisdom, feeding on the fire of truth, exponentially growing ever smarter, faster, and stronger behind a wall of encrypted energy,” he wrote.

MicroStrategy has, in the past, affirmed a commitment to purchasing enormous amounts of Bitcoin, and insists it has no target figure as it increases its holdings at numerous price points.

At almost 109,000 Bitcoin, MicroStrategy now possesses more than double that of any other public company. It is understood Elon Musk’s Tesla is the second-largest with a holding close to 42,000.