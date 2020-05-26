Michael Gove says he has driven to test his eyesight as he defends Dominic Cummings

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove defended his former protege Dominic Cummings today in an interview during which he said he too had taken drives to test his eyesight.

Cummings yesterday defended his sighting at Barnard Castle in County Durham during the height of lockdown by saying he and his wife and child had taken a test drive to make sure his eyesight was ok ahead of a planned return to the capital then next day.

Gove was asked on LBC radio if he has ever taken similar drives to test his eyesight.

“I have on occasions in the past driven with my wife in order to make sure…what’s the right way of putting it,” Gove said before being interrupted by an incredulous presenter.

“People who know me would know I am not an authority on driving,” Gove added.

Number 10 are fighting hard to save Cummings with Gove the latest in a line of heavyweights sent in to bat for the controversial adviser.

Cummings has been widely ridiculed on social media and faced unfavourable coverage in the media after his Downing Street press conference yesterday where he sought to excuse his trip to Durham at the height of lockdown when his wife was suffering suspected coronavirus symptoms.

The Vote Leave strategist’s political future still hangs in the balance with Douglas Ross, the junior minister for Scotland, resigning over the issue this morning,

“I haven’t commented publicly on the situation with Dominic Cummings as I have waited to hear the full details. I welcome the statement to clarify matters, but there remains aspects of the explanation which I have trouble with,” he said.

“As a result I have resigned as a government minister.”

Another minister told the Times: “My jaw continues to drop…He’s saying he’s so much more important than us plebs. I think we’re in big trouble, we can’t campaign our way out of this. We’re losing trust and confidence — it’s draining away before our eyes.”

Cummings said yesterday he thought his behaviour was reasonable since dealing with small children was an “exceptional circumstance”.

Cummings said “it’s not just a simple matter of regulations” and said they describe “various exceptional circumstances where it may not be possible to follow the rules”.