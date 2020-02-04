Michael Gove doesn't know how much charging points will cost UK

Michael Gove has failed to say how much it will cost the government to build charging points to support the widespread use of electric cars by 2035.



The Prime Minister today pushed forward the date by which all petrol, diesel and hybrid vehicles will be replaced by electric cars to 2035 at the latest.

That is five years earlier than originally planned.

Yet Gove could not give a figure today on how much the government will need to spend to fund vital infrastructure like charging points to support the policy.

Talk Radio host Julia Hartley-Brewer asked Gove the cost of the policy, to which he simply replied: “It will be a net saving.”

The minister added that there was no way of knowing what the price of petrol and electricity would be in 2035.

Gove served as environment secretary under former Prime Minister Theresa May, a role in which he was widely credited with bringing climate change to the top of the government’s agenda.

With a cabinet reshuffle thought to be forthcoming, it has been suggested Gove may win an enhanced role in the next stage of the Brexit negotiations.

