Wealthy Londoners wake up to find their SUVs deflated in affluent Crouch End following overnight raid in Highgate

An SUV deflating in Crouch End, London.

Close to 100 SUVs were deflated across the affluent North London area of Crouch End last night.

Activists called the Tyre Extinguishers informed City A.M. this morning that they “disarmed” nearly 100 SUVs in Crouch End in order to protest against the government’s climate policies.

They primarily targeted cars in and around Southwood Lane, Shepherds Hill and Cholmley Park in Highgate.

They boasted they have now hit more than 6,000 SUVs worldwide, including in the US, Canada, Austria, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden and New Zealand.

The Tyre Extinguishers want to see bans on SUVs in urban areas, pollution levies to tax SUVs “out of existence,” as the group called it as they call for more investment in public transport.

“But until politicians make this a reality, Tyre Extinguishers action will continue,” the group said.