UK government stumps up £12m to make 5G tech green and accessible

The Department of Culture, Media and Sport is funding a £12m international project to make 5G telecommunication green and more accessible across the UK.

The project named Towards Ubiquitous 3D Open Resilient Network (TUDOR) plans to use AI to improve the efficiency of 5G and in due course 6G infrastructures. TUDOR is led by the University of Surrey and brings together academics, experts and industry specialists to improve the state of telecommunication in the UK.

Recently, engineers from King’s College, London have joined the project. Professor Jafaar Elmirghani and Dr Taisir Elgorashi specialise in the energy efficiency of communication networks and are expected to lead the sustainability and standardisation of the project.

Speaking about TUDOR, Elmirghani and Elgorashi were quoted saying “We are pleased to have the opportunity to collaborate with the world leading organisations form academia and the industry in the TUDOR consortium. This ambitious project will help ensure the UK retains its leading role in telecommunications innovation beyond 5G and 6G networks.”