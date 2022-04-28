Disruption on M25 as Just Stop Oil protesters block service stations

Just Stop Oil activists started their disruptive action at 7am. (Photo/ Just Stop Oil via Twitter)

Motorists need to brace for disruption on the M25 as Just Stop Oil protesters have blocked services and graffiti sprayed on the pumps.

The action has taken place since 7am this morning at two service stations, Surrey’s Cobham Services and Clacket Lane Services in Kent.

Climate activists, who blocked the entrance by staging a sit-in, said they were “sick and tired of being treated like criminals.”

“I refuse to stand by and watch as heatwaves and drought murder people across the global South and families in the UK are forced to choose between eating and heating,” said Just Stop Oil activist, 22-year-old Nathan McGovern.

“If politicians and bureaucrats refuse to act then it falls on ordinary people to do what they will not.”

The demonstration angered thousands of motorists, who took it to Twitter to express their frustration at the “eco-anarchists.”

“Name and shame these prats, what about young women and children with no fuel,” complained one user while another asked why the police “treats these groups differently to normal criminals.”

Criminal damage is an immediate arrestable offence. The incident shouldn't have lasted long enough to cause chaos on the M25. Why do the Police treat these groups differently to normal criminals? — James Apps (@JamesApps3) April 28, 2022