Met in Priti Patel's sights after Everard murder

THE Home Office is reportedly ready to take on a major reform of the Metropolitan Police.

Tensions between the Home Secretary Priti Patel and Met commissioner Cressida Dick have continued in the aftermath of the sentencing of PC Wayne Couzens – who raped and murdered 33 year old Sarah Everard whilst a serving officer – according to multiple reports over the weekend.

One Home Office source told the Sunday Times that “the Met (hasn’t) got their head around this yet in terms of what the Everard case actually means.

“The Met is like a horrible onion. You start peeling it back and you cry more and more,” they continued.

Dick has faced multiple calls to resign in recent weeks, which were redoubled after another officer from the same unit as Couzens was charged with rape last week.

Former Home Office adviser Nick Timothy last week said it was time to appoint “not just a new commissioner but an entirely new leadership team” at the embattled force.

Two inquiries, one run independently and one run by the Met, will investigate the culture and circumstances of the Couzens case.

Read more: Editorial: Accountability at the Met has to start with Cressida Dick