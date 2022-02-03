Mayor of London puts Cressida Dick ‘on notice’ following Met concerns

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 29: Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick reads a statement to the media at the Old Bailey on September 29, 2021 in London, England. Wayne Couzens, 48, is handed a whole life order for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard, 33, meaning he will die in prison. Sarah’s body was found in woodland near land owned by Couzens in Ashford, Kent, one week after she went missing from Clapham, London. (Photo by Ming Yeung/Getty Images)

The mayor of London Sadiq Khan has warned the Met Police commissioner she needs an “urgent plan” to address racist and sexist behaviour within the police.

Khan said he had put Dame Cressida Dick “on notice”, and told the BBC he had never been “more angry or disgusted”.

It comes after a report published on Tuesday by the police behaviour watchdog showed text and WhatsApp messages between police officers which were sexist, homophobic and racist in nature and included jokes about rape, which some officers shrugged off as “banter.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel called the behaviour of the officers “sickening,” and urged the Metropolitan Police to urgently respond to the report’s recommendations.

Khan said: “I’m not someone who is easily angered or disgusted. I am both when it comes to what I’ve seen over the last couple of days.

“I’ve been quite clear to the Met Police commissioner that she needs to come up with an effective plan urgently on how she addresses the clear examples of racist, sexist, misogynistic, discriminatory practices taking place, not by one or two officers, but by more than a dozen.”