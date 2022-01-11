Met Police sued over refusal to investigate Downing Street Christmas party allegations

The Metropolitan Police has been sued by a legal charity over its failure to investigate Downing Street Christmas party allegations.

The Good Law Project has issued formal legal proceedings against Britain’s largest police force after pleading with the Met to take action in December.

The not-for-profit sent a letter to the Met before Christmas, asking them to explain or reverse their refusal to investigate.

The police force’s responding letter said it was concluded that more investigatory work would be needed prior to closing the case – and that they relied on the government’s assurances that no rules had been broken

“You can have the rule of law, or you can defer to the powerful. But you can’t have both,” director Jo Maugham said. “Cressida Dick’s cat will know that multiple criminal offences were committed. It shames the Met, and ultimately all of us, that she refuses to investigate.”

It follows damming evidence leaked last night regarding another party during the first lockdown in May 2020.

Downing Street staff were invited to a party to “make the most of the lovely weather”, the leaked email revealed.

An email was sent by the Prime Minister’s Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds to more than 100 staff in Number 10, telling them to “bring your own booze!” to the event on 20 May.

Around 40 staff attended the party, including Boris and Carrie Johnson, ITV reported.