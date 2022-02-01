Home Secretary calls for overhaul of Met Police following damning report

A new report has revealed “disgraceful” behaviour by Met police officers.

The Home Secretary has called for the Metropolitan police to overhaul a culture of sexism, homophobia and racism in its ranks following a damning report.

A report published today by the police behaviour watchdog uncovered text and WhatsApp messages between police officers which were sexist, homophobic and racist in nature and included jokes about rape, which some officers shrugged off as “banter.” Home secretary Priti Patel called the behaviour of the officers “sickening,” and urged the Metropolitan Police to urgently respond to the report’s recommendations.

“Being a police officer is a privilege which has been abused by these sickening officers,” said Patel, noting that it has been “clear for some time that there are problems with the culture of the Metropolitan Police.”

The IOPC investigation found that one male police officer had texted a female colleague saying “I would happily rape you” and “if I was single I would happily chloroform you.”

References to “Auschwitz” and descriptions of violence towards “somalian rats” and “African children” were also uncovered.

An exchange between two police officers started with the question: “You ever slapped your missus?”

“It makes them love you more. Seriously since I did that she won’t leave me alone. Now I know why these daft c**** are getting murdered by their spastic boyfriends.” the messages continued.

Nine of the 14 officers investigated, the majority of whom worked at Charing Cross Police Station, are still serving in the force, with just two sacked.

The investigation, known as Operation Hotton, was sparked in March 2018 following allegations of bullying and misconduct. In today’s report the Independent Office for Police Conduct provided wide ranging recommendations to stamp out a culture of discrimination and misogyny at the Met.

The Metropolitan Police today issued a statement apologising for the conduct of the officers.

“The actions of these officers between 2016 and 2018 were unacceptable, unprofessional, disrespectful and deeply offensive. I read their messages with increasing disgust and shame,” said deputy assistant commissioner Bas Javid, he added that the force has a “lot of work to do” to ensure discrimination and bullying is eradicated.

The report is all the more damning because it comes in the aftermath of the abduction, rape and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard by Met officer Wayne Couzens last year.

