Met chief vows to ‘confront culture’ that allowed corrupt officers to remain in ranks

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has vowed to “confront the culture, systems and leadership that have let down the public and staff alike” following a damning report.

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has vowed to “confront the culture, systems and leadership that have let down the public and staff alike” following a damning report by Baroness Louise Casey.

In her review – which was published interim today before final publication in the spring – Baroness Casey reported that hundreds of corrupt police officers have remained in the ranks despite misconduct allegations.

According to data, between 2013 and 2022, 20 per cent of officers in the misconduct system have been involved in two or more cases but only 1 per cent of those were dismissed from the force.

One officer, the review highlighted, is still serving despite having 11 misconduct cases raised against him – including abuse, sexual harrassment and assault.

Baroness Casey also found that the Met takes too long to resolve misconduct cases and that there is racial disparity throughout its approach to misconduct.

Rowley, who was appointed in July following the resignation of Dame Cressida Dick, said he was “appalled” by the report’s findings.

“Our organisation is being undermined by corrupting behaviours that have gone unchallenged and have been allowed to multiply,” Rowley said.

“We need to radically overhaul how our organisation is set up, and instil our values in everything we do.”

Commenting on the report, London mayor Sadiq Khan said the review’s interim findings paint a picture “even worse than feared.”

“It’s clear the Met’s misconduct system is simply not fit for purpose,” Khan said.

“I now expect nothing less than every single recommendation of this review to be implemented in full, and quickly.”