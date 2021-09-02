MELD.com and Occam.fi partner to offer $OCC lending markets

The Occam Association has entered into a strategic partnership with MELD – a decentralised non-custodial lending protocol built on and for Cardano.

Through the partnership, MELD will offer various DeFi services to Occam.fi that will boost value for OCC token holders, introducing new functionality to the OccamRazer launchpad. MELD will work alongside the Occam.fi team to provide services such as liquidity provision, exposure to MELD Vaults which act as automated market makers (AMMs), and the implementation of $OCC lending markets on the MELDapp.

OccamX – the Occam.fi ecosystem’s planned Cardano decentralised exchange – will leverage MELD Vaults, enabling users to perform swaps that utilise MELD Vault token pairs. Likewise, OccamX will initially support MELDs stablecoins, along with other wrapped assets for users to perform swaps.

This functionality will enable OccamX users to gain access to deep liquidity pools and reduce slippage; while using MELD Vaults to gain exposure to more users generating greater trading fees and, by extension, benefits to early Occam.fi ecosystem stakeholders.

MELD’s co-founder and chairman – Ken Olling – said the partnership was highly exciting.

“We’re pleased to be working with Occam.fi to explore various avenues for collaboration,” he said.

“This will include creating a joint research group to tackle the development of oracle infrastructure for Cardano’s DeFi landscape, options to turn credit market positions on the MELDapp into NFTs enabling secondary markets for MELD’s $OCC credit market positions, and much more.

Key asset pools

Upon launch of the OccamX DEX, MELD will be providing liquidity into OccamX’s key asset pools for traders to be able to seamlessly trade ADA vs MELD’s stable coins and other wrapped core assets. MELD will deploy $OCC lending markets, allowing Occam.fi users to lend or borrow $OCC on the MELDapp.

This will enable Occam.fi users to lock crypto assets and borrow $OCC to increase their tier placement for IDO allocations on the OccamRazer decentralized launchpad.

Elliot Hill, Occam.fi Head of Communications, said the organisation was greatly looking forward to teaming up with MELD.

“By fusing the OccamRazer launchpad and MELD’s credit markets, users can stay long on their crypto positions while borrowing $OCC to move up OccamRazer tier for IDO participation,” he said.

“We’re delighted to work alongside MELD – one of the most exciting and most ambitious projects building for Cardano today – and, together, we will look to advance and bring value to all Occam.fi, MELD, and ultimately Cardano users.”

The MELD wallet will also be integrated with the Occam.fi ecosystem to enable web3.0 connectivity to OccamX for Cardano users who will be able to hold their crypto assets within the MELD wallet and utilise OccamFi products and services, with similar functionality to that of Metamask for current Ethereum smart contracts.