Meet the City AM Dragon Awards Winners 2024

The City AM Dragon Awards in full swing

You would be forgiven for thinking that the most important Mansion House event was the Chancellor’s annual speech to City leaders but, with apologies to Rachel Reeves, she’s just been upstaged.

Last night 200 leaders and founders from a staggering array of businesses, charities and organisations gathered at this iconic Square Mile venue for the 2024 City AM Dragon Awards.

These awards have been held under the auspices of the Lord Mayor of the City of London for nearly 40 years, but this is the first time they’ve been organised and hosted by City AM.

The Dragon Awards, which take their name from the many dragons that mark the boundaries of the City of London, recognise incredible examples of social impact across the business community.

We had over 200 brilliant submissions which were whittled down to 48 outstanding finalists before 12 category winners were revealed last night. And what a worthy group of winners they are; achieving remarkable things in their communities or for society at large.

Between them, they’re rehabilitating offenders; redefining inclusion at work; breaking down barriers; changing the landscape of impact investing; revolutionising healthcare; supporting underserved communities; tackling global issues; promoting financial inclusion; and benefiting the environment and our natural world.

The entire evening was a succession of good news stories, and as journalists we don’t often get to revel in that.

My thanks go to all the nominees and our congratulations to all the winners.

Winners

Advisor of the Year

Kate Grussing CBE of Sapphire Partners, Advisor of the Year, pictured with THG’s chief sustainability officer, Mark Jones. City AM Dragon Awards 2024 at Mansion House. (Credit: Gretel Ensignia)

Industry Leader of the Year

Feyi Osinuga accepts the award on behalf of Janus Henderson’s Sarah de Lagarde, alongside Nick Carty of Eastern City BID and awards host Oli Barrett. City AM Dragon Awards 2024 at Mansion House. (Credit: Gretel Ensignia)

Startup of the Year

Peter Hansell co-founder and CEO of ISLA Health pictured with City AM’s chief operating officer Harry Owen. City AM Dragon Awards 2024 at Mansion House. (Credit: Gretel Ensignia)

Investor of the Year

Mario Alejandro Rojas (left) and Jebran Raashed (second from left) of Octopus Ventures, presented with their award by Caroline Marshall-Roberts, founder and CEO of BuyAssociation, pictured with Oli Barrett. City AM Dragon Awards 2024 at Mansion House. (Credit: Gretel Ensignia)

Impact Business of the Year

Dianne Crowe, Group Sustainability Director of Reconomy, alongisde Dragon Awards headline partner AON’s Peter Rutherford and Oli Barrett. City AM Dragon Awards 2024 at Mansion House. (Credit: Gretel Ensignia)

Entrepreneur of the Year and Leadership in Financial Literacy

Lawson Muncaster of City AM accepted two awards on behalf of GoHenry and its founder Lousie Hill, who was unable to attend. Also pictured Tide’s Simon Cuerton (left) and Oli Barrett. City AM Dragon Awards 2024 at Mansion House. (Credit: Gretel Ensignia)

Team of the Year

Elvira Lautenschlager, Chief of Staff and CIO, UBS, (left) accepts the award from Streets Consulting’s Sarah Durrani and Oli Barrett. City AM Dragon Awards 2024 at Mansion House. (Credit: Gretel Ensignia)

Industry Association of the Year

Natasha Stromberg (far left), alongside Anna Shattles and Twinelle Baidoo of Investor Action on Antimicrobial Resistance were presented by the award by Eastern City BID CEO Kate Hart (right). City AM Dragon Awards 2024 at Mansion House. (Credit: Gretel Ensignia)

Financial Institution of the Year

Holding the award, Rakesh Harji COO of Zilch with Ryan Mendy, Chief Communications Officer, alongside LSEG’s Head of Sustainability Jane Goodland and Oli Barrett. City AM Dragon Awards 2024 at Mansion House. (Credit: Gretel Ensignia)

Heart of the City Award

Yvonne Thomas, CEO of the Clink Charity and Alastair Haslewood of Clink Events alongside Andy Melia, Director of Heart of the City, and Oli Barrett. City AM Dragon Awards 2024 at Mansion House. (Credit: Gretel Ensignia)

Inclusive Workplace and Wellbeing

Carolyn Pepper (right) partner at Reed Smith presented with the award by the Canary Wharf Group’s Associate Director of Sustainability Olivia Phillips (left). City AM Dragon Awards 2024 at Mansion House. (Credit: Gretel Ensignia)

Guest speaker – Pinar Ozcan, Professor of Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Said Business School in Oxford gave an inspirational speech about the power of technology to break down barriers