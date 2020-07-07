McDonald's breakfast menu returns to all but 28 of its restaurants tomorrow

McDonald’s will bring back its breakfast menu tomorrow to all but 28 of its open restaurants across the UK and Ireland.

Last week the fast food chain announced the gradual roll out of its breakfast menu and walk-in takeaway service to more restaurants.

Read more: Unhappy Meal: McDonald’s sales fried across the globe by coronavirus lockdowns

The breakfast menu will continue to be a limited menu for now, with no bagels, wraps or porridge on offer, but the company said it was working on bringing this items later in the year.

As well as the breakfast menu, McDonald’s will also bring back popular main menu items such as milkshakes, mayo chicken, and the bacon double cheeseburger.

McDonald’s will reopen 55 of its restaurants tomorrow, with 32 opening for breakfast, leaving just 92 of its 1421 UK and Ireland restaurants to reopen later this year.

Read more: McDonald’s to open 22 restaurants for delivery this morning

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: ““We have seen such a brilliant reaction to breakfast in the first 42 restaurants, the return of the McMuffin is proving incredibly popular. We are therefore delighted to confirm that over 1,250 restaurants will add breakfast to the menu from tomorrow morning.”

“Our menu will still be limited, we will unfortunately not be serving bagels, wraps or porridge for now. Our opening hours continue to vary, the quickest way to check your local restaurant will be via the My McDonald’s App, where new users can also get a free coffee upon registration.”

Open McDonald’s branches not serving breakfast tomorrow

Branch UK Asda Edinburgh Burnley – St James Street Warrington Bolton Redditch Northwich Welwyn Garden City Thurrock Lakeside Aberdeen City Centre Lakeside II Trafford Centre – The Orient Asda Widnes Asda – Watford Dome Roundabout Hatfield – Asda Mansfield Tunbridge Wells II Southampton – West Quay Praed Street Harrow Leisure Centre Metro Centre Ireland Mahon Point Dun Laoghaire O’Connell Street 2 Limerick 2 Liffey Valley Shopping Centre Crumlin – Ashleaf Centre Rathmines Bray Town Hall

Get the news as it happens by following City A.M. on Twitter.