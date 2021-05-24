Max Mosley dead: Former Formula One chief dies aged 81

Former Formula One chief Max Mosley has died at the age of 81.

The controversial racing boss was president of the international racing federation (FIA) and widely considered to be one of the most influential figures in the history of the sport.

He began his career as a barrister and an amateur racing driver. Alongside Bernie Ecclestone he grew F1 into a major global brand, turning himself into a millionaire in the process.

However, he struggled to shake off associations with his father Sir Oswald Mosley, leader of the fascist blackshirt movement and a supporter of Adolf Hitler.

Mosley was pictured alongside his father at neo-fascist marches in the early 1960s.

Later in his life he was famously filmed at a sadomasochistic orgy with five prostitutes.

Mosley took the News of the World to court over allegations it printed relating to the sex party, and became a vocal and — via a trust — financial backer of campaigns to restrict press freedoms.