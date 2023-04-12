Matt Hancock investigated by Parliament’s standards watchdog

Matt Hancock’s trip to the jungle caused a stir

Former cabinet minister Matt Hancock is being investigated by Parliament’s standards watchdog, Daniel Greenberg.

The ex-health secretary is under investigation for lobbying the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards “in a manner calculated or intended to influence his consideration of whether a breach of the Code of Conduct has occurred”.

Details of the investigation were posted on the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards’ website.

Two other investigations have also been opened this week: Scott Benton is under investigation over his use of his parliamentary email address while Tory MP Henry Smith is being investigated for his use of stationery.

Read more Scott Benton: Tory MP suspended after sting shows him bragging about dodging corporate hospitality rules

Mr Benton had the Tory whip suspended earlier this month after an undercover Times investigation allegedly showed him offering to lobby ministers on behalf of gambling investors in exchange for money.

A spokesman for Matt Hancock said the investigation by standards commissioner Daniel Greenberg was a “misunderstanding”.

“Mr Hancock is shocked and surprised by the investigation,” the spokesman said.

“Far from lobbying the commissioner, Matt wrote to Mr Greenberg in good faith to offer some additional evidence that he thought was not only pertinent but helpful for an inquiry the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards is currently conducting.

“It’s clearly a misunderstanding and Matt looks forward to fully engaging with the commissioner to clear this up.”

Press Association