Rishi Sunak defends Eat Out to Help Out scheme as ‘micro policy’

Rishi Sunak has defended his Eat Out to Help Out scheme to the Covid-19 inquiry as a “micro-policy”. Photo: PA

Rishi Sunak has defended his Eat Out to Help Out scheme to the Covid-19 inquiry as a “micro-policy” and said he was not warned about the risks.

Speaking to the inquiry, the Prime Minister insisted his policy, designed to support hospitality venues with the economic impact of lockdown, was “part of an overall package”.

Referring to the semi-reopening of the UK in the summer of 2020, Sunk told inquiry counsel Hugo Keith KC: “This was a micro policy to make sure that capacity which scientists already said was part of an overall package which could be safely delivered, was actually used.”

Under the controversial scheme, ministers subsidised people eating and drinking at pubs, cafes and restaurants with a voucher for up to £10 per person, during August 2020.

But it has already sparked controversy at the inquiry, being reportedly branded ‘eat out to help the virus out’ by chief medical officer Professor Sir Chris Whitty.

Asked about concerns the scheme risked spreading Covid-19, the then-Chancellor insisted it was “in the context of the safe lifting of NPIs (non-pharmaceutical interventions) which were already signed off… as part of the May plan, which reopened hospitality – indoor hospitality”.

Sunak also stressed the scheme was in the context of “significant” measures such as “social distancing, Covid secure guidance, table service, contactless ordering, one-way systems”.

He also denied being warned about the risks, and said he did not recall seeing an email from his principal private secretary saying scientific advisers were warning wider measures were “at the riskier end of the spectrum” with the potential to increase the infection rate.

“My recollection was we went over a set of things that could be done,” he said. “It was delayed at one stage on advice from scientists… that shows that the process was working.”

The former Chancellor said he did not believe the scheme was a risk and said the “onus” should have been on those who did think so to raise their concerns ahead of time.

“This was a very reasonable, sensible policy intervention to help safeguard those jobs in that safe reopening,” he said. “I didn’t believe it was a risk. I believe it was the right thing to do.

“But if others are suggesting they didn’t, they had ample opportunity to raise those concerns in forums where I was there, or where the Prime Minister or others were, and they didn’t.”

Sunak also said scientists had the chance to raise fears about Eat Out to Help Out after it was announced in July 2020 and before it was rolled out, including in “three meetings”.

But the inquiry was previously told that both Sir Chris Whitty and former chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance were not aware of the scheme until it was announced.

The Prime Minister said neither Whitty or Vallance raised the issue during meetings on July 16, July 22 or August 6, all of which were after the policy was announced on July 8.

He also denied that former health secretary Matt Hancock had warned the Treasury about Eat Out to Help Out causing problems, saying he had “no recollection” nor “any record” of this.

Sunak also rejected the suggestion that the Treasury had been a “pro-death squad”, a phrase reportedly used in No10 to suggest the department was opposed to stricter public health restrictions.

Asked if he was aware of it, he said: “I wasn’t and I do not think it is a fair characterisation of the incredibly hardworking people that I was lucky to be supported by at the Treasury.”

The inquiry continues.