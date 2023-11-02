Matt Hancock wanted to decide who ‘lived and died’ if NHS overwhelmed, Covid inquiry told

Matt Hancock wanted to decide “who should live and who should die” if NHS hospitals were overwhelmed during the pandemic, the UK’s official Covid-19 inquiry has been told.

Former NHS boss Lord Simon Stevens appeared before the inquiry this morning to give evidence on his role running the health service during the Covid-19 crisis.

Part of his witness statement, read aloud by the inquiry lawyer, stated: “The secretary of state for health and social care took the position that in this situation he – rather than, say, the medical profession or the public – should ultimately decide who should live and who should die.

“Fortunately this horrible dilemma never crystallised.”

Asked to comment further, Lord Stevens added: “I certainly wanted to discourage the idea that an individual secretary of state, other than in the most exceptional circumstances, should be deciding how care would be provided.

“I felt that we are well served by the medical profession, in consultation with patients to the greatest extent possible, in making those kinds of decisions.”

He said the NHS created an “ethical moral advisory panel” to suggest, if “absolute disaster” had struck how care could be rationed in the fairest possible way.

Hancock was contacted for comment.

More to follow.