Matt Hancock: Britain unlikely to enforce face masks in offices

The UK is unlikely to make face masks mandatory in workplaces because data shows most transmission takes place in homes, health secretary Matt Hancock said today.

When asked if Britain would follow France in imposing workplace mask rules, Hancock said the government was “not currently considering doing that”.

“The reason is that the evidence from NHS Test and Trace for where people catch the disease is that, very largely, they catch it from one household meeting another household, usually in one of their homes,” he told the BBC.

“The amount of people who have caught it in work places is relatively low we think from the evidence that we have got.”

A French government official yesterday confirmed that it will be mandatory to wear face coverings in most workplaces in the country from 1 September.

The new rules will likely be implemented in shared indoor workspaces, such as offices and factories, as the country’s coronavirus rate continues to increase.

Current UK regulations dictate that face masks must be worn on public transport, in shops and supermarkets and in a selection of other indoor settings.

But some countries — including Spain — have gone further and made masks obligatory in all public settings.