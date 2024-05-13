Long-term sickness now top reason for women being out of work

Economic inactivity, driven by long-term sickness, is fast becoming one of the most pressing challenges facing the UK economy.

Long-term sickness has become the main reason for women being out of work, according to research by one trade union.

The number of women who are economically inactive as a result of poor health has risen by more than 500,000 over the last five years, according to the Trades Union Congress (TUC).

General secretary Paul Nowak said the UK needs a “proper plan for dealing with the sharp rise in long-term sickness – not cynical gimmicks”.

It comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a plan last month to overhaul the welfare and benefits system in what he said was a bid to tackle the UK’s “sick note culture”.

Their analysis of official statistics has revealed the number of women now economically inactive due to long-term sickness has risen by 503,000, or 48 per cent, from 2018 to 2023.

It now amounts to 1.54m, or the highest since records began, with women accounting for almost 60 per cent of the rise in economic inactivity due to sickness over the past five years.

While for men, the number who are now economically inactive due to long-term sickness has risen by 37 per cent over the same five-year period.

Nowak added: “The government should be laser-focused on improving access to treatment and preventing people from becoming too sick to work in the first place.”

He said this included investing in preventative local health services; reducing NHS waiting lists; and addressing health and social care staff shortages – as well as “improving the quality of work, so women are not disproportionately trapped in low-paid, insecure jobs”.

The number of women economically inactive due to musculoskeletal issues – e.g. back and neck problems – rose by 126,000 and for conditions like cancer the figure grew by 19,000.

While women who are economically inactive due to depression, anxiety and mental illness increased by 69,000, the TUC said, as it highlighted rises in adults waiting for treatment.

A government spokesman said: “Our £2.5 billion ‘Back to Work Plan’ will help over a million people, including women with long-term health conditions, break down barriers to work.

“We are also reforming the benefits system so that it’s fairer on the taxpayer and makes sure those who can work, do work.

“This includes enhancing support for people with health conditions and disabilities through programmes like WorkWell and reforming the Fit Note process so people can return to and stay in employment.”