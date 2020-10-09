Marston's and Carlsberg get green light for £780m brewing merger

Brewers Marston’s and Carlsberg have been given the go-ahead to complete a £780m merger after a Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigation.

The UK’s competition watchdog said that as the two firms had different areas of focus, competition between the two was “limited” at present.

Carlsberg, it said, is generally focused on the production of lager, while Marston’s is principally an ale maker.

“While the establishment of the joint venture means that the 2 businesses are likely to distribute each other’s products more frequently, potentially leaving less room to take on other brands, the CMA found that brewers will continue to have sufficient alternative wholesalers to choose from after the merger.”, it said in a statement.

The deal will conclude by the end of October, Marston’s said.

The two struck the deal to merge their brewing businesses back in May. The joint venture will value Martson’s brewing business at up to £580m and Carlsberg’s at £200m.

