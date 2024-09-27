Married at First Sight maker slips further into the red

Married at First Sight is shown on E4 in the UK. Credit – Channel 4.

The maker of Married at First Sight and A League of Their Own slipped further into the red during its latest financial year.

Seven.One Studios has reported a pre-tax loss of £2.7m for 2023, having also made a loss of £311,809 in the prior 12 months.

The last time the London-based firm made a pre-tax profit was the £82,973 it posted in 2021.

During that year its turnover also totalled £1.2bn.

For its most recent financial year, the business has reported a turnover of £768.8m, down from £790.8m, according to newly-filed accounts with Companies House.

The UK turnover of Seven One Studios fell from £30.6m to £18.5m in the year and from £760.2m to £720.7m in the rest of Europe.

However, it did generate a turnover of £29.5m from the rest of the world after not registering anything in 2022.

Married at First Sight maker targets return to profit

A statement signed off by the board said: “The directors are satisfied with the financial position of the company at the year end.

“The directors will continue to pursue the business opportunities as they arise in the future with the aim to increase turnover where possible and with a focus to stabilise and return to profitability after the results of 2023 whilst continuing to provide support to subsidiaries.”

Seven.One Studios owns Endor Productions whose shows have included Vienna Blood, Deep State and The Escape Artist.

Seven.One Studios is part of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, one of Europe’s largest media groups.