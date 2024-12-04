Fancy coloured diamonds boosts sales at Boodles

Boodles can trace its roots back to the 1700s.

Revenue has increased significantly at Boodles, the historic jewellery retailer, thanks to a rise in demand for white and fancy coloured diamonds.

The family-run business, which was founded in 1798, said revealed its trading in the year to 28 February, 2025, has so far been “encouragingly strong” and showing a “significant increase” in revenue and net profit.

The strengthened financial position comes after the company invested in its stock during its previous year – making more purchases of “important and high value white and fancy coloured diamonds”.

Boodles has also “invested in regular jewellery stock so that a shop is never ‘without’ and minimises the chance of missing a sale”.

The update comes as newly-filed accounts with Companies House have revealed that Boodles’ revenue for the 12 months to 29 February, 2024, dipped from £106.3m to £104.9m and its pre-tax profit went from £19.5m to £18m.

In the year to February 2022, the firm’s revenue totalled £94.3m while its profit stood at £18m.

For its latest financial year, Boodles’ UK sales increased from £83.7m to £85.2m.

Its revenue in the rest of Europe also rose from £5.4m to £6.4m, but its sales in the rest of the world fell from £17.1m to £13.2m.

The average number of people employed by Boodles in the year grew from 126 to 132.

Boodles has stores in London’s Bond Street, Harrods, Sloane Street, Royal Exchange and The Savoy as well as Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Chester and Dublin.

The company was founded as Boodle and Dunthorne and opened its first store in Liverpool in 1798.

In 1910 it amalgamated with the Wainwright family, owners of another Liverpool jewellers, who still run the business to this day.