Markets: Standard Chartered, Flutter and miners put FTSE 100 in a hole

The FTSE 100 is down this morning, weighed on by Paddy Power owner Flutter and Asia-focussed bank StanChart.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index eased 0.5 per cent after closing at fresh February 2020 highs yesterday, while the UK-centric mid-cap index slipped 0.2 per cent.

Miners BHP, Rio Tinto and Anglo American were among the worst performers on the FTSE 100 as a tumbling iron ore market weighed on metal prices.

Paddy Power, Betfair and Fanduel owner Flutter Entertainment dropped 6.1 per cent after it cut its full-year guidance on unfavourable sports results in October and a temporary exit from the Netherlands.