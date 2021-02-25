Flutter Entertainment has appointed Vice chief executive Nancy Dubuc as a non-executive director as part of a boardroom shake-up aimed at redressing the company’s gender balance.

Dubuc, a media industry veteran, has led youth-oriented Vice Media since 2018. Prior to this she was chief executive of A&E Television Networks.

Read more: Paddy Power owner Flutter Group hit with whopping $870m fine

Flutter, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair, also tapped British American Tobacco director Holly Koeppel.

The FTSE 100 gambling group said Dubuc and Koeppel will replace Divyesh Gadhai and Peter Rigby, who have decided not to seek re-election following the next annual general meeting on 29 April.

“Since the successful merger of Flutter and The Stars Group, we have mapped out a board renewal programme over the coming years, having regard to the scale, geographic breadth and direction of travel of the business, in addition to enhanced gender balance and diversity,” said chair Gary McGann.

The appointments are a boost for female representation on FTSE boards, which has been under scrutiny this week after the publication of the Hampton-Alexander Review.

The landmark government report, which was launched five years ago, found the number of women on FTSE 350 boards had risen by 50 per cent since 2015, while there are no longer any all-male boards.

However, with female representation now at 34.9 per cent, the figures remain well below parity.

Read more: Ladbrokes owner Entain names Jette Nygaard-Andersen as first female boss

Flutter’s boardroom shake-up comes weeks after rival Entain, which owns brands such as Ladbrokes, appointed its first ever female chief executive.

The appointment of Jette Nygaard-Andersen brings the total number of women leading FTSE 100 companies to six.