Standard Chartered pre-tax profits rise 44 per cent

Standard Chartered pre-tax profits have risen 44 per cent, according to the latest quarterly results announced today.

Profit before tax at the British bank rose to $1.08bn, surpassing previous expectations but the bank warned investors to expect an “uneven” economic recovery and its outlook for earnings growth for 2021 remained flat.



Chief executive at Standard Chartered, Bill Winters said of the results: “We delivered a return to top-line growth in the third quarter and achieved further progress against our strategic priorities, with strong performance in our financial markets and trade businesses and ongoing positive momentum in wealth management.”

Last week, Greta Thunberg joined climate activists demanding climate justice outside the Standard Chartered headquarters.

In response to accusations of greenwashing, Andy Halford, chief financial officer, said the bank was doing a “huge amount to play our part in helping to get to net-zero,” in a media call following the results.

The bank said its full year results will be published in February.