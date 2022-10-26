Barclays profits top £2bn as consumer business swells

Barclays said profits had jumped six per cent in the third quarter of the year as it became the latest lender to see performance buoyed by the rising cost of borrowing.

The bank said this morning that pre-tax profits hit £2bn, up six per cent on £1.9bn last year and ahead of analysts’ market consensus of £1.81bn, on the back of “continued momentum” in its consumer business.

Income in the consumer, cards and payments business swelled 54 per cent £1.24bn as interest rates push up borrowing costs.

Chiefs said a rise in client activity across markets helped soften the blow of a slump in fees in its investment bank which has been rocked a deals slowdown this year. Income in the unit tumbled 10 per cent in the three month period.

Barclays chief C. S. Venkatakrishnan, said it had been a quarter of “strong returns”, across its business but the cost of living crisis was beginning to bite for its consumers across markets.

“We are ready to provide support for customers and clients facing an uncertain economic environment and higher cost pressures,” he said.

“Whether helping retail customers to manage their finances or corporate clients navigate markets volatility, we will continue to be focused on meeting their needs.”

UBS and HSBC revealed yesterday their bottom lines had been boosted by the rising borrowing costs this year as banks hike interest rate to combat rampant inflation.