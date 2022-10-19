UK inflation back in double digits as figure rises to 10.1 per cent

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The UK’s inflation rate has risen to 10.1 per cent, according to official figures, up from 9.9 per cent in August.

On a monthly basis, inflation rose by 0.5 per cent in September 2022, compared with a rise of 0.3 per cent in September 2021, the Office for National Statistics revealed this morning.

Surging food prices were the main driver behind the 40-year high, as fuel costs continued to fall.

Producer input prices rose by 20 per cent in the year to September 2022, down from 20.9 per cent in August 2022 – its third consecutive monthly fall.

While prices coming out of factory gates rose by 15.9 per cent last month, down from 16.4 per cent.

“Food prices are being hit hard by the war in Ukraine, pushing up the cost of fertilizer and animal feed, and resulting in high global food prices,” chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, Helen Dickinson, explained.

“Retailers are doing all they can to absorb as much of these cost pressures as possible and to support their customers through expanding their value ranges, keeping the prices of essentials down, and offering discounts to vulnerable groups. But they can only shoulder so much.”

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves added: “Inflation figures this morning will bring more anxiety to families worried about the Tories lack of grip on an economic crisis of their own making.

“The facts speak for themselves. Mortgage costs are soaring. Borrowing costs are up. Living standards down. And we are forecast to have the lowest growth in the G7 over the next two years.”

“What we need now is to restore financial credibility, and a serious plan for growth that puts working people first. That is what Labour will bring.”