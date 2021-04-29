Paddy Power owner Flutter sees 32 per cent rise in revenues to £1.5bn

Gambling giant Flutter Entertainment saw its total revenue leap by 32 per cent to £1.5bn in the first three months of the year, the company said this morning.

The Dublin-based owner of Paddy Power and Betfair said that sports betting revenues shot up 43 per cent to £896m.

Meanwhile, its gaming market grew 18 per cent to hit a revenue of £589m.

The firm’s average monthly players also increased by 36 per cent year-on-year to more than 7.6 million.

Following the quarterly trading update, shares in Flutter Entertainment rose 0.4 per cent as markets opened.

Peter Jackson, CEO of Flutter Entertainment, said that he is confident that the company’s growth will continue throughout 2021.

“As restrictions begin to ease and retail reopens across a number of markets, we remain confident that our diversified business leaves us well placed to deliver sustainable growth going forward.”

