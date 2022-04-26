Home run: FanDuel pens partnership with New York Yankees as Flutter continues stateside domination

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Flutter owned FanDuel has agreed a new multi-year partnership with the New York Yankees as it continues its stateside domination.

The extension of this deal will help FanDuel remain the main operator in New York’s newly regulated gaming market, as well as increase its exposure in the iconic Yankees stadium.

The new advertising arrangement will mean the gambling giant’s branding will feature on the grounds, as well as shown during television broadcasts.

“There is no more globally recognised sports brand than the New York Yankees, and as a New York-based company we’re delighted to remain partners with our hometown team”, commented FanDuel CMO Mike Raffensperger on the move.

“One of our company values is to be absurdly fan-focused and there is no fanbase more passionate about their team than Yankees fans which makes this a natural fit.”

The Senior Vice President of the New York Yankees, Michael J. Tuisani, added: “We hope that FanDuel’s Yankee Stadium presence and customer engagement will continue to strengthen its brand as a sports betting operator within the tri-state area.”

FanDuel was snapped up by Paddy Power Betfair owner Flutter Entertainment back in 2018, with the Irish firm set on heavy investment in the US market.

As it stands today, there is still no federal legislation in the States that enables sports betting, meaning that each state has its own ability to regulate if they choose to do so.

This makes the landscape particularly complicated, but also a very lucrative once cracked; FanDuel currently dominates around 42 per cent of the market share.