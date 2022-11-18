Exclusive: Brits ready to splash £300m in World Cup flutter

Flutter gets ready for a big win (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

BRITISH punters are set to splash over £300m during the Qatar World Cup, according to new data from gambling titan Flutter.

As owner of Paddy Power, Sky Bet and Betfair UK, Flutter said the tournament would undoubtedly be the biggest betting event of the year – on track to surpass the 2018 World Cup figures, which saw €136bn staked based on FIFA-led analysis.

Aside from the hopeful England and Wales fans, Flutter is also banking on a wider international reach, with surges expected in Australia, as well as the USA thanks to its prized Stateside business Fanduel.

However, at 100/1, the Yanks winning the World Cup trophy represents the biggest overall liability in the outright book for Flutter.

At 4/1, the Irish bookie has priced the five-time champions of the world, Brazil, as current favourites to lift the Cup, with England captain, Harry Kane, 7/1 favourite to win the Golden Boot for top goal scorer.

Rival firm Entain, which owns Ladbrokes and Coral, is also predicting a record number of actives, bets, stakes and first-time-deposits next month.